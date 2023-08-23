Yerington crash kills Texas man; hospitalizes passenger

Nevada State Police logo
Nevada State Police logo(Nevada Department of Public Safety)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Yerington has claimed the life a Texas man.

Nevada State Police say they responded for reports of a crash on Aug. 1 around noon at U.S. 95A in Lyon County near mile marker 1.

Their initial investigation has found that a black 2023 Ram 5500 was traveling north on U.S. 95A when the driver failed to maintain the travel lane and crossed into the southbound travel lane.

It continued into the shoulder, through a culvert, and overturned.

The driver, 47-year-old Ruben Rodriquez of San Antonio, Texas, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
California crews continue work on roads damaged by Hurricane Hilary
NHP seeking witness to motorcycle crash near Elko
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Major lane closures on I-580 to begin Friday
Road work generic image
Military Road to close in both directions