Yerington crash kills Texas man; hospitalizes passenger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in Yerington has claimed the life a Texas man.

Nevada State Police say they responded for reports of a crash on Aug. 1 around noon at U.S. 95A in Lyon County near mile marker 1.

Their initial investigation has found that a black 2023 Ram 5500 was traveling north on U.S. 95A when the driver failed to maintain the travel lane and crossed into the southbound travel lane.

It continued into the shoulder, through a culvert, and overturned.

The driver, 47-year-old Ruben Rodriquez of San Antonio, Texas, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.