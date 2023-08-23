Suspect in Fallon robbery arrested in Bay Area

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Fallon was arrested in the Bay Area.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on Tuesday.

On Aug. 20, the Fallon Police Department responded to Dotty’s Casino at 2197 Casey Road for reports of an armed robbery.

Police were able to identify the suspect and a car, alerting neighboring jurisdictions and resulting in an arrest two days later.

