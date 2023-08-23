The Road Ahead: Rib Cookoff Free Transit

SPONSORED: The biggest Sparks barbecue of the year is kicking off over Labor Day weekend, from August 30 – September 4. Once again, the RTC is partnering with the Nugget Casino Resort to provide free transportation to the annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cookoff. The RTC will provide free transit during each day of the event on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11, which go between Reno and Sparks. The buses will drop off festival goers at Centennial Plaza on Victorian Avenue. This helps people avoid parking and saves gas money.

The Nugget is providing free shuttle service from two locations. Passengers can board the shuttles at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center parking lot on North Wells Avenue or at the Sparks Christian Fellowship parking lot on the corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street in Sparks. The shuttles will drop passengers off at Centennial Plaza. Pick-up times are about every half-hour from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cookoff is one of the most popular special events of the year. It will include more than 20 of the world’s best barbecue competitors this year, all set up in Victorian Square. Food and beverage vendors and arts and crafts kiosks will also be on-hand. There will be live music on the stages each night. More than 250-thousand pounds of ribs will be served. The Rib Cookoff has become known as the Super Bowl of barbecues.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.