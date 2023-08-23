Reno City Council to vote on 6th ward ordinance

City council to approve new ward modifications
By Nick Doyle
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:59 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s City Council will vote on the modified ‘Option A’ ward map, and ‘Option E’ on Wednesday. The ordinance, if approved, will go into effect in January.

The decision will eliminate the at-Large position, which is currently held by Councilman Devon Reese, prompting him to have to run for re-election inside his respected ward. This is due to a law passed by the state Legislature in 2017.

Current council members, whose terms extend beyond 2024, will keep their seats until the next election.

There are three minor modifications between the original Option A and the modified Option E.

1. A slip of land near Sierra and California Avenue.

2. Two parcels of land near Renown.

3. The area near the Atlantis

The Council will begin session at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. For more information about the wards, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
8-22-23
8-22-23 Kurt Schroeder sports
Battle of the Bands at Legends Bay Casino
John O'Connor
Five years after Fallon church shooting, trial appears unlikely