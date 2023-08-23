Reno City Council to vote on 6th ward ordinance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s City Council will vote on the modified ‘Option A’ ward map, and ‘Option E’ on Wednesday. The ordinance, if approved, will go into effect in January.

The decision will eliminate the at-Large position, which is currently held by Councilman Devon Reese, prompting him to have to run for re-election inside his respected ward. This is due to a law passed by the state Legislature in 2017.

Current council members, whose terms extend beyond 2024, will keep their seats until the next election.

There are three minor modifications between the original Option A and the modified Option E.

1. A slip of land near Sierra and California Avenue.

2. Two parcels of land near Renown.

3. The area near the Atlantis

The Council will begin session at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. For more information about the wards, click here.

