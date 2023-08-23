Reno Bike Project sells Burning Man bikes

Reno Bike Project Burning Man bikes
Reno Bike Project Burning Man bikes(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Burning Man starts this weekend and participants are starting to grab their gear for the weeklong event.

People from all over the world are visiting the Reno Bike Project to grab bikes to help them travel around the Playa.

“It’s a really fun week especially with what we do because it’s low cost, it almost works out like a rental. It’s 100 dollars to have the bike for a week so we are just seeing people from all over the world, all over the country coming in to have a good time,” says Andy Perkins, Program Manager for the Reno Bike Project.

The bikes come in many styles and most of them have fun decorations like fur or paint prints.

First time Burner, Nicole Jernick says that she chose a cruiser for a few reasons, but especially since it sems like it might be the easiest to ride in muddy condition.

“I chose a cruiser bike because I think that it will um be a little bit easier to ride on the playa, I don’t think the dust will get all jammed in the gears and I love this one with the flower basket.”

These bike purchases will help fund the Reno Bike Project and their programs for the rest of the year.

