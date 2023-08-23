Premiere your movie on the big screen during Reno’s 48-Hour Film Project

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your teams ready for this year’s 48-Hour Film Project competition. Teams will have just 48 hours to write, shoot and edit a short film in various genres with a number of unique specifications.

Ivey Smith, the producer of the Reno 48 Hour Film Project, along with team leaders Hunter Rand (Winner of Audience Choice 2022) and Jessica Melnar (Winner of Best Film 2022), stopped by Morning Break to encourage filmmakers of all skill levels to take part in this “wild and sleepless” two-day competition.

The competition takes place Sept. 22-24. The weekend kicks off with each team drawing a film genre and learning what the required character, prop and line has been assigned to the city. Then teams have 48 hours to create their films.

The winner of Best Film goes to Filmapalooza in March 2024, and is eligible for a spot in Reno’s screening at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

Early bird deadline to sign up is Monday, Aug. 28. Click here to learn more. You can also stay updated by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

