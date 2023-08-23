Police chase in Elko leads to arrest of pair wanted on felony warrants

The pursuit eventually reached 105 miles per hour on the interstate
(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tuesday police chase in Elko lead to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted on felony warrants.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Elko Police Department saw a person later identified as Christopher Thompson driving in the area of West Sage Street and Dotta Drive.

The 27-year-old from Elko was known to have an outstanding felony warrant in addition to being wanted by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Thompson refused to stop, leading to a police chase that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in residential streets before it entered I-80 at the 301 eastbound on ramp.

The pursuit eventually reached 105 miles per hour on the interstate before Nevada State Police was able to use spike strips to deflate all four tires, resulting in Thompson’s car coming to a stop near mile marker 338.

Thompson was taken into custody without further incident. His female passenger, 29-year-old Mercedes Martinez of Spring Creek, was arrested on a felony warrant of her own.

No one was injured during the chase and no damage, other than to the suspect’s tires, was sustained.

