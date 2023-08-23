NHP seeking witness to motorcycle crash near Elko

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that happened near Elko earlier this month.

NHP says the injury crash happened on Aug. 10 at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Jiggs Highway in Spring Creek.

Their preliminary investigation found that a Kia SUV was traveling south on SR 227 and was slowing for a traffic signal when a Harley Davidson struck the right rear of the SUV.

They are seeking any dashcam footage or video footage of the incident in question. Anyone with relevant information or footage is asked to call NHP’s Elko office at 775-753-1111 or email ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us.

