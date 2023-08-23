Five years after Fallon church shooting, trial appears unlikely

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -it’s been five years since gunfire interrupted a Fallon church service leaving one person dead, another wounded. The case has yet to go to trial and there’s no sign it ever will,

The known facts surrounding the crime have remained unchallenged since july of 2018. During a service at the Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints dozens of congregants saw then 47 year old John O’Connor shout “This will show them!” and shoot 61 year old Charles “Bert” Miller at close range. O’Connor was then followed to his home nearby, where he was arrested a short time later.

That account has yet to be tested in court because the case was almost immediately stalled by questions about O’Connor’s mental state. At one point he was deemed competent to assist in his own defense, but that changed as his condition worsened. So now, by law, the court must hold a hearing each year to determine his status.

Except for the fact that Tuesday’s hearing was held on ZOOM it followed the same pattern we’ve seen before. O’Connor, appearing from Lake’s Crossing Psychiatric Hospital appeared more focused than we’ve seen him in previous hearings, responding to the judge’s questions, but the conclusion from the psychiatrists treating him remains that he is not well enough to stand trial.

The only action taken was to set a date for the next hearing in August of 2024.

No motive has ever been suggested. Miller was respected and well liked in his community.

O’Connor has said he’s convinced if he had the chance to explain his actions, all would be well.

If his condition ever improves he could still be tried, but after each of these annual hearings that seems less and less likely.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.