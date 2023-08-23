Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 women suspected of fraud

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of women suspected of fraud.

They say the fraud occurred on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lowe’s on 430 Fairview Drive in Carson City. They did not provide any information about the nature of the suspected fraud.

Anyone who can identify either of the women in the photograph are asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853.

