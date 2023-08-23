Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 women suspected of fraud

A photo of the two women suspected in the alleged fraud
A photo of the two women suspected in the alleged fraud(The Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of women suspected of fraud.

They say the fraud occurred on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lowe’s on 430 Fairview Drive in Carson City. They did not provide any information about the nature of the suspected fraud.

Anyone who can identify either of the women in the photograph are asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-283-7853.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

Midday Health Minute
Suspect in Fallon robbery arrested in Bay Area
Nevada State Police logo
Yerington crash kills Texas man; hospitalizes passenger
Washoe County Board of Commissioners approves purchase of West Hills Hospital