Carson City School Board votes to join lawsuit against social media companies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School Board voted Tuesday evening to join a type of class action lawsuit against social media companies.

Our local district is joining at least eight other school districts in Nevada, and several others across the nation in this lawsuit.

Carson City School District Superintendent Andrew Feuling says social media is a problem for students in his district.

“My secondary principles say if there are behavior issues going on in school, 95% of them, one way or another, go back to social media,” he said.

He wants financial compensation to handle the problems he blames on social media such as increased rates of bullying, anxiety, depression, a drop in students’ performance, and lower attendance.

“We have seen growing problems over the last number of years and at great cost to the school district,” Feuling said.

Feuling says his administrators spend four to eight hours individually with each claim of bullying. “It’s a real problem for schools, it’s a real problem for families. We have a crisis with youth mental health in this country.”

Feuling says Nevada lacks the mental health resources to support youth mental health problems made worse by social media.

“Not only do we have a crisis without kids, we don’t have the capacity in our state to deal with the problem. So, if we’re going about trying to fix it, it seems this is one of the only ways we can do that,” he said.

Frantz Law Group will represent the Carson City School District to pursue claims and ask for damages in this mass litigation against social media companies.

