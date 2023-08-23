The Cantaloupe Festival and Country Fair returns to Fallon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fallon is hosting their Cantaloupe Festival and County Fair Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-27.

Adrienne Snow, event organizer of the Fallon Cantaloupe Festivals and Country Fair, and Jared Manning from Piazza in Carson City, stopped by Morning Break.

Throughout the weekend, families can attend events like the 5k fun run/walk, 4H doggie fashion show, and carnival with old-fashioned country fair games. Plus, let’s not forget all things cantaloupe -- like beer, daiquiris, and even food featuring the orange fruit.

The festival takes place at the Rafter 3C Arena. Click here for a full list of events.

