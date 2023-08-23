California crews continue work on roads damaged by Hurricane Hilary

INYO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans crews are continuing to work on repairing roads damaged by Hurricane Hilary.

They say State Route 136 is currently closed due to heavy flooding, while work continues on State Route 190 after flooding damaged several locations.

Caltrans says the most significant damage is at the Lower and Upper Centennial Wash. The areas between Olancha and the western entrance to Death Valley are currently missing wide swaths of pavement that were either washed away or crumbled in the storm.

Hilary also washed away a section of State Route 136 southeast of Keeler near the junction of State Route 190.

“State Routes 190 and 136 experienced the full effect of Tropical Storm Hilary,” said Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody. “As our maintenance teams continue to remove debris, they are finding several damaged sections of the highway with complete shoulder loss, undercutting of the roadway, displaced culverts, and asphalt that has buckled and broken. Repairs have already started and we will be constructing temporary roads for residents needing to reach vital services in Lone Pine and elsewhere along U.S. 395.

Caltrans says State Route 190 will reopen once repairs are complete. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is releasing excess water currently flooding an area west of Dolomite Loop on State Route 136.

They say the flooding is expected to impact the highway for the next month.

