Burglary suspect found by off-duty DCSO deputy

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect in a number of burglaries in Douglas County and Carson City was identified by an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy and arrested.

On Aug. 20 at around 9:30 a.m., the deputy spotted Sean Maxwell at the Tractor Supply store in Minden. Maxwell was wanted as a suspect in a number of Carson City burglaries.

He was detained as he was leaving the store, and it was determined he had stolen several items from it. He was transported to the Minden Jail where he was booked on the Carson City charges as well as being charged with shoplifting from the Tractor Supply store.

As Maxwell was being booked into jail, the DCSO was notified that the Cook’d Bar and Restaurant in Minden had been burglarized. Video surveillance and other evidence obtained at the scene lead to Maxwell being identified as a suspect in this burglary as well.

Maxwell is being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, and his bail has been set at $10,000.

