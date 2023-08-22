Wolf Pack Veterans Club invites community to weekend summer bash on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Aug. 26, UNR Wolf Pack Veterans Club is hosting its 5th Annual Summer Bash. This event is open to the community, and is a way for student veterans and their families to be welcomed back on campus for the Fall Semester.

Tyler Graham, current president of the Wolf Pack Veterans Club and a Navy veteran, along with Alex Silveria, former president of the Wolf Pack Veterans Club and Army veteran, stopped by Morning Break to share all the details.

The summer bash takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Joe Crowley Student Union. It’s sponsored by the UNR Veteran Alumni Chapter. For more information on this and other events, you can follow Wolf Pack Veterans on Facebook and Instagram.

