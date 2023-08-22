UNR set to host series for entrepreneurs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Small Business Development Center in the College of Business at the University of Nevada will be hosting a series for prospective entrepreneurs.

NxLeveL is an 10-week business training program starting Wednesday at the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce. The classes will be held every Wednesday through Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The course will be for new and existing small business owners looking for guidance on networking and creating long term business plans.

“This practical, non-credit series of classes provides entrepreneurs with tools, strategies, and insights needed to successfully navigate the ever-changing business landscape,” Winnie Dowling, Nevada SBDC state director, said. “Participants will receive free and confidential assistance after the class is finished; though most attendees are not students, students at the University are welcome to sign up for this non-credit class.”

