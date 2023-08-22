UNR set to host series for entrepreneurs

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Small Business Development Center in the College of Business at the University of Nevada will be hosting a series for prospective entrepreneurs.

NxLeveL is an 10-week business training program starting Wednesday at the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce. The classes will be held every Wednesday through Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The course will be for new and existing small business owners looking for guidance on networking and creating long term business plans.

“This practical, non-credit series of classes provides entrepreneurs with tools, strategies, and insights needed to successfully navigate the ever-changing business landscape,” Winnie Dowling, Nevada SBDC state director, said. “Participants will receive free and confidential assistance after the class is finished; though most attendees are not students, students at the University are welcome to sign up for this non-credit class.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

gavel
US judge sides with Nevada regulators in fight over Utah bus firm’s intrastate v. interstate routes
Andrews Orthodontics
Laser Gum Treatments
Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Thousands rally on Las Vegas Strip in support of food service workers demanding better pay, benefits
Mike Kazmierski
EDAWN CEO looks back on 12-year stay