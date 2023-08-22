Training to get the lights back on

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Believe it or not it may be the safest exercise these pre-apprentice ground men undergo in their training.

They will end up more than 30 feet in the air, their feet planted in a wooden utility pole, strapped safely to prevent a fall.

For Adam McDonald there is no better place to be.

“It is fun,” says Adam McDonald, a pre-apprentice groundman. “I mean you have to learn how to trust your equipment. I mean the first time up there it is obviously scary. But once you get the hang of things, I mean we are doing it day in day out. So, you get used to it you get more comfortable for sure.”

We are at NV Energy’s Reno Training Yard.

Today pre-apprentice groundmen are here for preliminary training. Linemen are here as well learning a new repair technique with rubber gloves.

The pre-apprentice students will be on this yard for a month learning the most basic of skills. That includes climbing poles. There is classroom time as well. However, most of the training is outside using gear and equipment which reflects what they will use in real-life scenarios.

Trainers here say for those who opt to do this type of work, it is psychological as well as physical. They must learn to trust themselves and their gear as they hang above the air.

“85% mental, there’s that’s much to it,” says Dominic Tanzi, Crafts and Trades Training Director. “You have to know what is going on to keep yourself and your co-workers safe.”

And what seems safer in some cases may have higher stakes.

Instead of climbing a pole, why not just use a cherry picker? Backyards may not accommodate the rig, second work done with a cherry picker can be some of the most dangerous when it comes to the voltage of lines which need to be examined and repaired.

Keep in mind, those repairs are often done not on days like today with sunny skies and moderate temperatures--but during mudslides caused by a hurricane like those in Southern California this past weekend.

They also work in cold weather and wind.

“You miss holidays,” says Tanzi. “You miss weekends. I’ve celebrated Christmas on the 29th of December numerous times.”

No artificial intelligence or drones can replace them.

Tanzi says by the end of four years, 50% of apprentices drop out of this workforce. One reason there is a shortage of linemen.

For those who remain though there are no tighter bonds.

