Rosen among those urging Department of Education to combat antisemitism in colleges

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is among those in a bipartisan group of politicians who are urging the Department of Education to do more to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

Rosen joined Representatives Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), as well as Senator James Lankford (R-OK) in penning a letter to the department that also requested they brief Congress on their progress in implementing antisemitism countermeasures by Sept. 30 of this year.

The ADL says antisemitic incidents on college campuses have increased by 41% from 2021 to 2022. They say that during that same period, nearly one-third of Jewish students experienced antisemitism directed at them on campus or by a member of the campus community.

“As members of Congress who are committed to countering antisemitism, we are deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitic incidents at universities and college campuses. The U.S Department of Education has a key role to play in the federal government’s efforts to counter antisemitism,” the Members wrote.

Their letter expressed support for the Education Department’s Antisemitism Awareness Campaign.

The Members continued: “We encourage the Department to continue to swiftly investigate other pending cases and to continue to enforce federal civil rights laws against antisemitism in all forms. We also encourage the Department to undertake concerted efforts to encourage the reporting of antisemitic incidents; despite the increase in complaints to OCR, anti-Jewish incidents remain woefully underreported.”

Specifically, the members who penned the letter wanted to know:

How is the Department working to swiftly resolve a backlog of pending discrimination complaints, and specifically those involving antisemitism?

What additional resources does the Department require to successfully resolve the pending complaints in a timely manner?

How will the Department help schools, including those that have experienced an increase in antisemitism, improve their processes and procedures for reporting antisemitic incidents on college campuses?

How does the Department plan to highlight best practices to prevent and address antisemitism on campus and ensure students, educators, and administrators are aware of available resources?

What technical assistance will the Department provide to schools regarding Title VI, its application to Jewish students and its coverage of all forms of antisemitic discrimination?”

