Reno’s Senior Games in session through the first of September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s summer senior games provides senior citizens an opportunity to compete while socializing. The city has hosted seasonal gaming events for over 20 years. The importance is to promote the camaraderie while socializing.

“It is really important to keep your body in motion, but also socializing. So, with the city of Reno’s Senior games our point is to be fun and recreational. It is not a qualifying event, however it is a reason to get out and meet new people and experience new things,” said Kayla Snow, the Recreation program coordinator.

There will be senior game events through September 1st, but you must register online a week in advance. So, if you want to take part visit the website for more information on scheduling and events.

Next week, there will be basketball, bullseye shooting, bunco, golf, bowling, bocce ball and a closing ceremony event. For many of the seniors it is their first time trying something new, but age does not limit them.

“I am out here with my friends and all the other old people that come out here and join, it gives them a sense of spirit and community in order to try new things and our life’s not over yet,” added Cindy Goyette, a local senior.

If you are not able to register for this summer session, there is a winter session and a chance to earn a scholarship.

“You can get a scholarship application in our centers or online, and you just bring in that application your income verification takes about two weeks to get approved, it is for City of Reno residents and scholarship for the Senior Games recreation opportunities within the centers,” said Snow. “If you qualify for a scholarship you also qualify for a health and wellness Pass, which gives you free entry to any drop-in class within the City of Reno.”

For more information about upcoming events and scheduling click, here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.