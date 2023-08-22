Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids

Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.(AP Photo/Gill Allen, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A kid-friendly platform has left off Queen’s hit song “Fat Bottomed Girls” from the band’s greatest hits album for younger audiences.

Many of Queen’s best-selling songs are now available on Yoto, a kids’ audio platform, where the band’s “greatest hits are available for kids to enjoy.”

The collection includes tracks from the band’s greatest hits album released in 1981 such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”

But “Fat Bottomed Girls” is missing from the kid’s version, which has led to some backlash on social media.

According to Yoto, the album available is an “ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers.”

Billboard reports that the song likely didn’t make the cut due to its lyrical content. On it, the late Freddie Mercury sings, “Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.”

Even with “Fat Bottomed Girls” omitted from the kid-friendly album, Yoto still notes that “lyrics in some of the songs contain adult themes.”

The recordings are unedited and do not contain swear words, but parental discretion is advised when playing the music around younger children, according to Yoto.

The album is currently recommended for children ages 6 to 14 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
Truckee Meadows Fire Tropical Storm Advice
Preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants in Reno
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
All eight passengers were rescued from a dangling cable car in Pakistan.
Boy rescued from stranded cable car
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends
How to start your own ‘giving circle’ with friends