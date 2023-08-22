Preliminary hearing in Caldor Fire case rescheduled for October

Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.
Travis Shane Smith, left, and David Scott Smith.(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT
EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The preliminary hearing for the two men accused of starting the Caldor Fire has been moved to October.

David Scott Smith and his son Travis Shane Smith have been charged with multiple counts of reckless arson associated with the 2021 fire that destroyed the community of Grizzly Flats and burned nearly a quarter of a million acres.

The hearing was estimated to take two days to complete and was intended to be a review of the charges and available evidence.

