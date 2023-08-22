PCSO warns of scam calls impersonating their department
PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam phone call in which someone will impersonate a PCSO Sergeant.
They say they have received over a dozen calls on Tuesday alone from citizens about the phone call.
Residents tell the PCSO they received a phone call alleging to come from a “Sgt. Mason-Ferguson” telling them they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they need to surrender themselves immediately.
The PCSO says they will never ask for money in lieu of an arrest or a dropping of charges. Instead, they would simply just show up to wherever you are and arrest you should you be wanted by police.
They say that to avoid becoming a victim of one of these scams, you should:
- Be suspicious of what anyone is asking you
- Never give out personal identifying information or financial information over the phone, via email, etc.
- Hang up and do your own research about the organization calling you then call the number you find independently to verify the request.
