PCSO warns of scam calls impersonating their department

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam phone call in which someone will impersonate a PCSO Sergeant.

They say they have received over a dozen calls on Tuesday alone from citizens about the phone call.

Residents tell the PCSO they received a phone call alleging to come from a “Sgt. Mason-Ferguson” telling them they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they need to surrender themselves immediately.

The PCSO says they will never ask for money in lieu of an arrest or a dropping of charges. Instead, they would simply just show up to wherever you are and arrest you should you be wanted by police.

They say that to avoid becoming a victim of one of these scams, you should:

Be suspicious of what anyone is asking you

Never give out personal identifying information or financial information over the phone, via email, etc.

Hang up and do your own research about the organization calling you then call the number you find independently to verify the request.

