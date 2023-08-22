Man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation

Damon Ramirez
Damon Ramirez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation among other charges.

On July 10, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 5500 block of Sun Valley Boulevard for reports of domestic battery and preventing a victim from reporting a crime.

The suspect, later identified as Damon Ramirez, fled the scene before deputies could arrive. He was found around one month later on Aug. 15 after deputies contacted the victim and determined Ramirez was in a residence in the 5500 block of Sun Valley Boulevard.

Ramirez was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with:

  • Domestic battery by strangulation
  • Child abuse or neglect
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Manufacturing a controlled substance in the presence of a child
  • Possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription

The WCSO says this is an ongoing investigation, and urge anyone with information to call them at 775-328-3001 and refer to case number #23-3542.

