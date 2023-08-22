KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes grilled cheese sandwiches, a classic rainy day comfort food

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a rainy few days and there are very few foods as comforting on stormy days as soup and grilled cheese. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes stopped by to make his own version of the delicious dish. During this Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks, hair stylist, Katie Catt, from Siren Salon and Spa was also a special guest.

While you can make grilled cheese with any number of cheeses and breads, Chef Chapin’s included: Havarti, pepper jack, colby jack, cheddar, Boursin and parmesan on sourdough bread.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

