American Hope Foundation aims to help disabled veterans find quality, affordable housing

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Hope Foundation is a newer non-profit founded in Reno. The goal as a foundation is to not only provide housing but educational resources, medical treatment, job training programs and much more to local, disabled veterans.

Founder and director of global operations, Ronald Peak, says he just a veteran trying to help veterans. He’s in the process of acquiring nine acres and bank funding, but since the organization is still relatively new and they need community support.

Check out the American Hope Foundation online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

