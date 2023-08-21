Sign-up for the Reno Philharmonic’s 3rd Annual Music and Mulligans fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy a beautiful day at Somersett Golf & Country Club, live music, and unexpected surprises on the course. The Reno Philharmonic’s 3rd Annual Music and Mulligans takes place at the end of September, but participants must be signed up well before then.

Evelyn Klatt, chief development and marketing officer, and Rachel Morris, development and events director, stopped by Morning Break to remind community members to sign-up ASAP to reserve their spot.

The Music and Mulligans event takes place Monday, Sept. 25. The scramble begins with a shotgun start. Golfers can expect a delicious breakfast, lunch, libations and an afternoon reception following play. Proceeds from the tournament support the Reno Phil and ensuring our community’s thriving music scene.

The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 4. For sponsorship and ticket information, click here.

You can stay up to date on all things Reno Phil, by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

