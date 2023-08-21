Northern Nevada celebrates first Black business month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - August is Black business month, giving you the chance to recognize and support local black-owned businesses.

There will be more than 15 black owned business displaying their unique food, drink and service products from August 21 to August 29.

Starting today at 5:30 p.m., you can reach new heights at Ethaerial Studio. “You can get a mixture of some health and wellness, so we’ll have different vendors that will be there supporting our local black businesses,” said KaPreace Young, an event organizer and co-founder of Shades of Queening. “You can also go ahead and come over and get a whole fitness tutorial as well so if you’re filling into it, bring some comfortable shoes and we hope that you enjoy what we have to offer.”

After you enjoy a moment of mindfulness, there will be refreshing non-alcoholic drinks provided by the Radish Hotel, feel good scrubs and salts by KP Kreations , sweet treats from Papa What You Cookin, raffles, music and more.

This week you can taste locally roasted coffee and rested whiskey from Rising For People Coffee Company and Uncles Nearest Premium Whiskey. Next week, Zagol Ethiopian Cuisine will host an Ethiopian food experience and for those with a sweet tooth, you can plan ahead to try some cheesecake from the recipe box at Z Bar on August 29th.

“Tuesday we’re actually going to have an array of different flavors of cheesecakes. Anywhere from my churro cheesecake to our lemon drop cheesecake with chocolate ganache drizzle on top, we have several different items that will bring such as some of our lovely pies that people love and enjoy,” said Davery Spears, the co-founder of The Recipe Box Inc.

You must RSVP on Yelp to attend the upcoming events. All of the events are free but donations will be accepted and will benefit the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society and the Shades of Queening, both local non-profits.

