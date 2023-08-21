Monday Motivations: Navigating grief with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grief is something we all have or will experience in our lifetimes. You’d think that it’d be easy to navigate since it’s such a common human emotion, but many people struggle to process and express their grief.

Leigh Hurst, from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, stopped by Morning Break to share her current experience with grief over the passing of community leader and personal friend, Oliver X.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break.

