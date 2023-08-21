Monday Motivations: Navigating grief with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grief is something we all have or will experience in our lifetimes. You’d think that it’d be easy to navigate since it’s such a common human emotion, but many people struggle to process and express their grief.

Leigh Hurst, from Purposeful Living and Healing Center, stopped by Morning Break to share her current experience with grief over the passing of community leader and personal friend, Oliver X.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

