Man arrested over the weekend on domestic battery charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested over the weekend on domestic battery and other charges.

On Aug. 10, patrol deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sergei Street in Sun Valley for a service call.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered a woman who was the victim of a physical assault and strangulation. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jacob Madden, who fled before deputies arrived.

Six days later, on Aug. 16, WCSO deputies, K9 units, and members of the Regional Crime Suppression Unit found Madden and took him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with:

Domestic battery by strangulation

False statement to obstruction

Criminal contempt

Failure to appear

“I commend the hard work and tenacity of our brave men and women at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and our regional law enforcement partners in this arrest.” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We do not and will not tolerate any form of domestic violence in our community and will use all available resources at the WCSO to bring those responsible for physical harm of another to justice.”

The WCSO says this is an ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with information to call them at 775-328-3001 and refer to case #23-4114.

