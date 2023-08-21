Man arrested over the weekend on domestic battery charges

Jacob Madden
Jacob Madden(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested over the weekend on domestic battery and other charges.

On Aug. 10, patrol deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sergei Street in Sun Valley for a service call.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered a woman who was the victim of a physical assault and strangulation. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jacob Madden, who fled before deputies arrived.

Six days later, on Aug. 16, WCSO deputies, K9 units, and members of the Regional Crime Suppression Unit found Madden and took him into custody without incident.

He has been charged with:

  • Domestic battery by strangulation
  • False statement to obstruction
  • Criminal contempt
  • Failure to appear

“I commend the hard work and tenacity of our brave men and women at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and our regional law enforcement partners in this arrest.” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We do not and will not tolerate any form of domestic violence in our community and will use all available resources at the WCSO to bring those responsible for physical harm of another to justice.”

The WCSO says this is an ongoing investigation, and ask anyone with information to call them at 775-328-3001 and refer to case #23-4114.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

3rd Annual Music and Mulligans Preview
Sign-up for the Reno Philharmonic’s 3rd Annual Music and Mulligans fundraiser
Leigh Hurst
Monday Motivations: Navigating grief with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst
Maura Taura surveys the damage caused by a downed tree outside her home after Tropical Storm...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
US Forest Service logo
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest weighs recreation fee changes