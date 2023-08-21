Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

