Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest weighs recreation fee changes

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is weighing changes to its recreational fees and wants to know the public’s thoughts.

The fee changes would be for certain recreational sites across four of the forest’s ranger districts and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. Officials with the park say these changes will allow them to maintain the sites.

“We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who travel great distances to use them,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “I really encourage the public to get involved in this process as public input is a critical part of the fee establishment process and a great opportunity to help shape the future of public lands.”

They say the forest is seeing increased recreational use, impacting the park’s resources and visitor experience, among other things. The new and increased fees will align the prices of sites with the facilities provided, according to park officials.

Sites included in the fee proposal include:

Austin-Tonopah RD: Barley Creek, Big Creek, Bob Scott, Columbine, Kingston, Peavine Creek, Pine Creek, San Juan, and Toquima Cave Campgrounds

Carson RD: Lookout Campground

Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge RD: Big Bend, Jack Creek, Pine Creek, Sawmill, Slide Creek, and Wildhorse Crossings Campgrounds.

Santa Rosa RD: Lye Creek Campground

Spring Mountains NRA: Cathedral Rock Picnic and Group Picnic, Foxtail Group Picnic, and Old Mill Picnic areas; Fletcher View, Hilltop, Kyle Canyon, Mahogany Grove Group, and McWilliams campgrounds; and the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway’s Mt. Charleston Amphitheater and education building

The new recreation fee proposal also includes 22 campgrounds and four-day use areas.

You can comment on these fee changes until close of business on Oct. 16. All comments should be submitted to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, Nevada 89431 or via e-mail to SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov. Please put “Humboldt-Toiyabe 2023 Recreation Fee Proposal” in the subject line.

Comments can also be submitted using the interactive web map here.

