Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest eyeing increase in cost of Christmas tree cutting permits

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(Station)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal to increase the cost of Christmas tree cutting permits.

The increased costs would apply to trees on the Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts. They say the increase would help fund things like staffing, public engagement, coordination with local vendors, and enforcement.

“We recognize how important this unique family tradition of cutting a Christmas tree on National Forest System land,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “I really encourage the public to get involved in this process as public input is a critical part of the fee establishment process and a great opportunity to help shape the future of public lands.”

The Forest is eyeing increasing the cost of the permit from $10 to $20 per tree.

They invite the public to comment on the proposed increase from now until close of business on Oct. 16. Comments should be submitted to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, Nevada 89431 or via e-mail to SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov. Please put “Humboldt-Toiyabe 2023 Recreation Fee Proposal” in the subject line.

You can also submit comments by using the interactive web map here.

