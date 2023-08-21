Ford calls on SCOTUS to rule in favor of veteran denied GI benefits

Aaron Ford
Aaron Ford(FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General is one of 42 State AGs calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of a U.S. veteran in a case over GI benefits.

The case of Rudisill v. McDonough is in regard to Virginia resident James Rudisill, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and Bronze Star recipient. He was told by the Department of Veterans Affairs that he was unable to take advantage of the full offered range of GI education benefits, according to Ford.

“The Supreme Court must rule in favor of Mr. Rudisill, a decorated veteran and American patriot,” said Ford. “The decision as it currently stands robs our veterans of the benefits our country has promised them. We cannot go back on our word to those who form the bulwark of protection for our country and our residents.”

Following his first tour of service, Rudisill used his GI bill benefits to obtain an undergraduate degree and returned to the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer.

After his third tour, he was accepted into Yale Divinity School, this time with the intention of returning to the U.S. Arny as a chaplain.

He believed he would be able to use his Post 9/11 GI Bill to continue his education, but was denied the benefit by the VA. That decision was ultimately upheld by the en banc U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit after being overturned by multiple other courts.

