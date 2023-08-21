Brother of man killed in Reno officer involved shooting sentenced to 12 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The brother of a man who was killed in an officer involved shooting in Reno in January 2023 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun.

46-year-old Jeremiah Graham previously pled guilty to two felony counts of those charges. He will be eligible for parole after serving four-and-a half years.

The sentenced imposed on Graham is the maximum allowed for such a conviction.

The case against Graham started when officers with the Reno Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive.

Upon arriving, deputies found a 31-year-old woman who had been beaten by Graham. While helping the woman, later identified as Graham’s roommate, police noticed several guns around the residence.

RPD officers later observed Graham and his brother, Scott Kennedy, return to the apartment, collect several guns and start to leave again. An RPD officer attempted to speak with Graham and Kennedy, who refused to talk with the officer.

Kennedy then began to shoot at the officer with a semi-automatic rifle, hitting him three times in the leg and abdomen. The officer then fired back, killing Kennedy and wounding Graham.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries. He survived, but is still recovering from his injuries, according to the Washoe County DA.

An investigation found that while Graham was in possession of guns, he did not fire any of them, nor did he directly cause any injuries to the officer.

At the time of the shooting, Graham was found to be in possession of an AR-15 and a handgun. Multiple guns were also found in a safe in Graham’s apartment.

He had been previously convicted of three prior felonies, two battery with a deadly weapon offenses, and had already once been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

