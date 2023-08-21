BLM wraps up horse gather near Wells

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has concluded their fiscal year 2023 Antelope Complex-North wild horse gather near Wells.

The gather concluded on Aug. 20 with the collection of 1,971 wild horses and the removal of 1,936 wild horses from public lands. BLM says six wild horses were released, four succumbed to gather-related injuries, and 25 were humanely euthanized due to pre-existing or chronic issues.

BLM says this gather was conducted to prevent degradation of public lands and to maintain natural ecological balance.

“The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the management areas, as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation,” said Melanie Mitchell, BLM Wells Field Office Manager.

The horses were taken to the Indian Lakes, Wild Horse and Burro off-range Corrals in Fallon to be prepared for BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.