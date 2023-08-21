BLM wraps up horse gather near Wells

They say this gather was conducted to prevent degradation of public lands
FILE - Wild horses gallop on the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25,...
FILE - Wild horses gallop on the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has concluded their fiscal year 2023 Antelope Complex-North wild horse gather near Wells.

The gather concluded on Aug. 20 with the collection of 1,971 wild horses and the removal of 1,936 wild horses from public lands. BLM says six wild horses were released, four succumbed to gather-related injuries, and 25 were humanely euthanized due to pre-existing or chronic issues.

BLM says this gather was conducted to prevent degradation of public lands and to maintain natural ecological balance.

“The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the management areas, as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation,” said Melanie Mitchell, BLM Wells Field Office Manager.

The horses were taken to the Indian Lakes, Wild Horse and Burro off-range Corrals in Fallon to be prepared for BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe
From left to right: Julien Andrew Cohenour , Lidia Kassandra Lomas. and Jazmin Ruiz Lopez.
UPDATE: Sparks police arrest three in 7-Eleven robbery
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
Fuego Latin Cultural Festival
Latino event suddenly canceled, organizer alleges discrimination

Latest News

Nevada Republican Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama laughs with lawmakers in Carson City, Nev., Feb....
Nevada assemblywoman announces congressional bid in swing district
Christmas Tree
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest eyeing increase in cost of Christmas tree cutting permits
Aaron Ford
Ford calls on SCOTUS to rule in favor of veteran denied GI benefits
Sierra Sweethearts
The 37th Bowers Bluegrass Festival returns to Washoe Valley with four days of musical performances