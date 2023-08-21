The 37th Bowers Bluegrass Festival returns to Washoe Valley with four days of musical performances

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Bluegrass Association (NNBA) will host the 37th Annual Bowers Bluegrass Music Festival August 24-27 at multiple locations in Washoe Valley.

Festival director, Randy Wilson, and Evangeline Elston, the event’s emcee, stopped by Morning Break to share the line-up of music and fun happening this week. This year’s lineup is topped by multiple award-winning band, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Friday and Saturday amenities include food vendors, a beer and wine garden, craft booths, a Musical Instrument Petting Zoo, workshops, jamming, a children’s playground, picnic shelter and plenty of large shade trees. Bring low-backed chairs or picnic blankets. No glass containers or pets. Ample parking and accessible facilities are available at all festival locations, and a golf cart shuttle will be operating at Bowers Mansion Park on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday, Aug. 17

A Bluegrass Jam Camp takes place from 1-4 p.m.

Chuckwagon Supper takes place at 6 p.m. at Washoe Lake State Park

Friday, Aug. 18 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Performances by 12 national, regional and local bands take place at Bowers Mansion Regional Park in New Washoe City, NV.

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

A Bluegrass Gospel Music concert takes place at the Davis Creek Amphitheater.

Early Bird Festival Passes give you access to all performance events, and are now on sale online. For ticket information, a full schedule and more, click here.

Watch the Sierra Sweethearts perform on Morning Break.

