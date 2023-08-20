Preparing for Hurricane Hilary Remnants in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weather has been gloomy the past few days, but the rain may increase as we receive the remnant of the tropical storm caused by Hurricane Hilary.

Because of potential power outages, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue’s Adam Mayberry says to finish laundry or cooking before the storm becomes more intense and to make sure you have emergency supplies ready.

“Make sure that you have flashlights and essentially an emergency kit, that you can survive off of for a good 48 - 72 hours in the event that there is a long-term power outage as a result of the storm,” says Mayberry.

Officials also say that there could be flooding, and to be aware when driving.

“Be very aware and cognizant of the potential and flash flooding, ensuring that you’re clearing storm drains around your home and your neighborhoods so if they’re blocked by leaves or anything really spend some time just clearing that storm drainage,” says Mayberry.

Flooding may not just cause damage to your property, but it can be a major driving hazard.

“Never to drive through standing water. In the roadways that can really become a hazard.”

Mayberry says that the best way to stay safe in this type of weather is to stay home and keep pets indoors.

“Take shelter during high wind events, high rain/lightning events. Thats going to go a long way to reducing the risk of being injured. Alot of pets are sensitive to the sounds of thunder, and s we strongly encourage people to keep your pets indoors and keep them protected,” says Mayberry.

