Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as state gets soaked by tropical storm

(Source: AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Air Force 1 at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden and first lady arrive in Reno en route to Lake Tahoe

Latest News

The National Park Service provided this photograph showing that Death Valley National Park is...
Death Valley National Park closed by flooding
Gavel image
Tribal courts across the country are expanding holistic alternatives to the criminal justice system
Hurricane Hilary graphic
State of emergency declared for Nevada; flash flooding possible
The Highway Fire that forced the evacuation of part of Washington, Calif.
Nevada County wildfire at 40 acres, 30% contained