Lombardo says state preparing for Hurricane Hilary remnants; urges public to prepare also

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo on Saturday said state government is preparing for the remains of Hurricane Hilary as it moves over land and urged the public to prepare too.

Lombardo on Friday activated the Nevada National Guard and is sending 100 members to southern Nevada. They will use high water machines and heavy machinery, among other tasks.

Other state efforts include the Nevada Department of Transportation making preparations for severe weather on roads and bridges; the Nevada Division of Forestry getting ready to use hand crews and to work with local firefighting agencies; coordinating Nevada State Police efforts with local agencies; and making sure communication channels are working with California officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We urge all Nevadans to take this threat seriously, to prepare for severe weather, and to follow the guidance of emergency officials,” Lombardo said in a statement.

The state urged these steps before flooding:

Create an Emergency Communication Plan

Build a disaster supply kit for all members in your household, including your pets.

Document your belongings and gather important personal documents.

One flooding occurs, the state makes these recommendations:

Find safe shelter right away.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near floodwaters, which are fast moving and can contain dangerous debris and chemicals.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Depending on the type of flooding:

Evacuate if told to do so.

Move to higher ground or a higher floor.

Stay where you are.

