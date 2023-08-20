Death Valley National Park closed by flooding

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) -Flooding closed Death Valley National Park on Sunday.

Parts of the park received an inch of rain by early Sunday afternoon. Many parts of the park only get about 2.2 inches annually.

The National Parks Service said unprecedented amounts of rain are expected overnight as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary moved through.

First responders may not be able to reach people in need.

California 190 is also closed.

