UNR students moving in for Fall Semester

UNR STUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s move-in time for college there’s hundreds of cars packed with all the dorm essentials which have been making their way around campus to get new students moved into their new home for the next four years.

“I can’t wait for the next four years, this year especially, it’s just like a really surreal feeling, I can’t believe I’m here,” says Freshman Molly Von Seggern.

They are excited to participate in the clubs and activities offered at the University:

“There’s a lot of clubs you could go to, and just walking around everyone is in the same boat at you are, so it’s really easy to connect with people,” says freshman Ashlynn Hawman.

Each incoming first-year or transfer student will receive an iPad Air through the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative Program.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

Tallest known White Fir located in the El Dorado National Forest
Tallest known White Fir survives Caldor Fire
UNR STUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS
UNR STUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Nye County Sheriff's Office Capt. David E. Boruchowitz,
Nye sheriff’s captain indicted on false arrest charges