UNR students moving in for Fall Semester

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s move-in time for college there’s hundreds of cars packed with all the dorm essentials which have been making their way around campus to get new students moved into their new home for the next four years.

“I can’t wait for the next four years, this year especially, it’s just like a really surreal feeling, I can’t believe I’m here,” says Freshman Molly Von Seggern.

They are excited to participate in the clubs and activities offered at the University:

“There’s a lot of clubs you could go to, and just walking around everyone is in the same boat at you are, so it’s really easy to connect with people,” says freshman Ashlynn Hawman.

Each incoming first-year or transfer student will receive an iPad Air through the Digital Wolf Pack Initiative Program.

