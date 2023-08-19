Two suspects arrested in Sun Valley robbery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected armed robber and his get-away driver after a robbery overnight at a Sun Valley 7-Eleven.

Julien Andrew Cohenour and Lidia Kassandra Lomas, both 18, were being held at the Washoe County jail Friday on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Cohenour is also charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

There was a robbery at the Sun Valley 7-Eleven on Friday and a second robbery about 90 minutes apart, the sheriff’s office said. The Sparks Police Department detained three people, including Cohenour and Lomas, and the sheriff’s office determined they were allegedly involved in the Sun Valley robbery.

The third; person is still in custody as the sheriff’s detectives investigate the case.

