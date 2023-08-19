Police: Man blocking traffic fatally shot after pointing gun at Detroit officer

A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit...
A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been shot and killed after pointing a gun at a police officer, according to Detroit police.

A department supervisor on patrol approached the man who was blocking traffic at an intersection about 8 p.m. Friday on the city’s southwest side, Police Chief James White told reporters.

The man had a coat in one hand and then pointed the gun at the officer who fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered, White said. The shooting was under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
An image of the hazmat response
FBI to handle Hazmat situation in south Reno
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse