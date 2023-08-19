Nye sheriff’s captain indicted on false arrest charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nye County Sheriff’s Office captain was indicted on charges he arranged the false arrest of a utility boss in an effort to oust her from her job.

Capt. David E. Boruchowitz, 42, appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler in Las Vegas and had trial set for Oct. 16, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A federal grand jury indicted Boruchowitz on charges of wire fraud, perjury and civil rights violations.

Boruchowitz used his position in law enforcement to falsely arrest the former chief executive officer of Valley Electric Association, a utility cooperative based in Pahrump, in February 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment states he falsely charged the ex-CEO embezzled services from VEA.

“Boruchowitz made false statements and omitted material facts in order to obtain the court documents under false pretenses as part of a broader plan to get the CEO fired from her job at VEA,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Boruchowitz is charged with wire fraud for issuing false press releases alleging the ex-CEO was legally arrested when in fact she was arrested under false and fraudulent pretenses without probable cause, prosecutors said.

The captain also falsely testified about the incident in a federal deposition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted of all counts and if the maximum sentences are served consecutively, Boruchowitz faces up to 26 years in prison.

The Nye County sheriff issued a statement Friday that he was not familiar with the charges and would issue a statement once she was familiar with them.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.