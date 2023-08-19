Aloha Fest raises money for those affected by Maui fires

Aloha Fest
Aloha Fest(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd Annual Aloha Fest is back in town and ready to bring Aloha right here to Reno.

With the devastating fires on Maui, volunteer Davina Mar says that it is especially important to show support for people struggling:

“For our, for the ohana over across the island, across the sea in Maui, the support is here, and I’m honored to be part of it,” says Mar.

Event organizer Mohalapua Banner says seeing people come together is one of the best parts of the weekend:

“It is very heart warming, it is, because this an event for the community, by the community. It’s just beautiful to see everyone that’s been coming out, in support of Aloha.”

Aloha Fest is in Wingfield Park until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

