WCSO looking for armed robbery suspect

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who robbed a convenience store.

Police say it happened on August 16 around 1:40 a.m. A man of an unknown race entered the 7-11 at 5700 Sun Valley Boulevard and brandished what appeared to be a small to mid-size semi-automatic pistol while demanding money and cigarettes.

After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect fled the store on foot with around $90 and a carton of cigarettes. He was reported as having ran east on 7th Avenue in Sun Valley.

Security camera footage from the 7-11 shows the suspect arriving five minutes prior to the robbery and waiting outside for customers to leave.

The man was seen wearing a black ski mask with eye holes that looked like he had made the mask himself. Police describe the suspect as being around six feet tall with a medium to larger build.

Investigators are asking for customers who were inside the store between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, or anyone with information about this incident, to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit at 775-328-3320 and refer to case #23-4271.

A photo of the suspect is below:

Security camera footage showing the suspect in the 7-11
