Was that a gunshot? Sparks PD’s shot Spotter knows.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -You hear a loud noise in your neighborhood... and you’re asking yourself “Was that a gunshot or something else?’ Unless you’re sure you may not report it to the police and if you do, you may only have a vague idea where the sound came from. Sparks police have a new tool that makes that decision for you.

A few months ago a network of monitors was installed across the city. It’s there to listen for those loud noises and, with the help of a human operator, identify those that are gunfire. Through triangulation, it’s also capable of pinpointing the location of the noise down to 25 feet or so.

If the noise was a gunshot an alert is sent to police and they can respond quickly and directly to the scene. If there’s a victim in need of help or,a perpetrator to be apprehended, a quick, guided response can make all the difference.

In any case, it helps in the quick recovery of evidence like shell casings and, over time, Lt. John Patton says, that can help track a weapon through different incidents. “And then it’s just a matter of our investigators doing the leg work of getting video evidence or talking with more witnesses to try to determine who that person may be.”

The system is called ‘Shot Spotter’ and Sparks PD is the first in northern Nevada to have it.

Since it came online in June, it’s already made a difference, recently leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly fired into the air in the midst of an argument with his girlfriend.

At the very least on a daily basis, it’s made police response to ‘shots fired’ calls more efficient. “If we don’t get an alert there’s a good chance that the officers know that it’s probably not a gunshot, but we’re going to go and make sure everything is okay and we’re probably going to spend a lot less time going to that call. it just makes the whole process more efficient.”

