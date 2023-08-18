Two arrests made in connection with 2018 Nevada homicide

Patrick Byrom, left, and Kortny Payne
Patrick Byrom, left, and Kortny Payne(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it has arrested a pair of suspects in connection with a 2018 homicide.

According to a Metro report, police dispatch received a report of a dead male found in Carpenter Canyon near Mount Charleston on Sept. 11, 2018. The LVMPD Homicide Section was notified and took over the investigation because of “suspected foul play.”

Due to the state of the body and no identification on the decedent, scientific methods were used to help identify him. In 2021, results came back that identified the deceased as William “Bill” Ellis, who was reported missing on September 26, 2018. He was 86 years old at the time of his disappearance.

During the ensuing investigation, homicide detectives identified Patrick Byrom, 41, and his girlfriend, Kortny Payne, 45, as the suspects in Ellis’ homicide. Both were located in detention facilities in Colorado, serving sentences for an unrelated crime the two committed in November 2018. Ellis had hired Payne to be his in-home caregiver starting in July of 2018.

In May of 2023, Las Vegas police issued a warrant for the arrest of Byrom and Payne on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon involving an older person, robbery with a deadly weapon involving an older person, abuse of an older person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Byrom and Payne were extradited from Colorado and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the charges above.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

