Reno Aloha Festival stretches over two days, collecting money and donations for Maui wildfire recovery

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aloha Festival is a cultural showcase, preserving the unique traditions of the Hawaiian Islands.

Mohalapua Banner, Kawaiola Deguilmo-Banner and Todd Kihara stopped by Morning Break to talk about what guests can expect at this event and what they’re doing to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

For the first time, the festival takes place over two days, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Wingfield Park. There will be music, dancing, food, art and more. For more information about the Reno Aloha Festival, click here.

The verified donation website they will be collecting funds for and recommend using to making monetary donations is The Kākoʻo Maui Fund.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting in midtown Reno on South Virginia Street.
Update: Victim identified in midtown Reno shooting
The scene of a fatal crash at Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive, plus suspect Emilio Mendoza.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly Sparks crash identified
The scene of a pedestrian fatality on South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive.
UPDATE: Washoe County Medical Examiner releases name of hit-and-run victim
Sparks passes new restrictions on homeless population
A male grey wolf leads his four pups to explore their habitat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland,...
Researchers identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in Sierra Nevada

Latest News

Reno Aloha Festival Preview
Reno Aloha Festival
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
WCSO looking for armed robbery suspect
Dollars and Sense: Special Needs Trusts
Dollars and Sense: Financial advisor shares how special needs trusts can help ease caregivers’ stress
Dollars and Sense: Special Needs Trusts
Dollars and Sense: Special Needs Trusts