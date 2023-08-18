Reno Aloha Festival stretches over two days, collecting money and donations for Maui wildfire recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aloha Festival is a cultural showcase, preserving the unique traditions of the Hawaiian Islands.

Mohalapua Banner, Kawaiola Deguilmo-Banner and Todd Kihara stopped by Morning Break to talk about what guests can expect at this event and what they’re doing to help victims of the Maui wildfires.

For the first time, the festival takes place over two days, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Wingfield Park. There will be music, dancing, food, art and more. For more information about the Reno Aloha Festival, click here.

The verified donation website they will be collecting funds for and recommend using to making monetary donations is The Kākoʻo Maui Fund.

