Non-partisan voters outnumber Democrats and Republicans in Nevada

By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When it comes to registered voters in Nevada, Fred Lokken isn’t surprised by the latest numbers from the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

“So yes, I think we inevitably thought we would reach this point,” says Professor Lokken, Chairman of Political Science at Truckee Meadows Community College.

Non-partisan Voters outpace Democrats in Nevada by approximately 4,000 voters, and by 54,000 voters over Republicans.

Lokken says those are statewide numbers. It may vary county to county. However, on the whole non-partisan voters will be a major force in Nevada especially as we heard into a Presidential Election year.

“They are invariably more moderate than the parties they were members of and they can’t find the candidates or the issues to identify with,” says Lokken. “That means they can be hooked by the other party. Or drawn back to the party they have been a member of if a certain party or candidate appeal to them.”

Lokken says the non-partisan voter in Nevada tends to be younger.

The numbers from the Secretary of States Office backup those claims. Up to about age 45 more voters are non-partisan in Nevada. Beyond 55 years of age there are more voters registered as Republicans.

Lokken says campaigns will have to take this non-partisan block of voters seriously and appeal to those issues which they care about. Abortion, guns, education, environment, and the border are a handful of issues which may have prompted a voter to move from one party to non-partisan status.

The most imminent event where these numbers will have the biggest impact is in our state’s Presidential Primary or caucuses. The Democratic and Republican races occur next February. Voters must be registered in one party or the other to participate. Here in Nevada a non-partisan can change their affiliation to participate and change right back to non-partisan the next day if they wish.

“And that’s the argument from both parties,” says Lokken. “But it involves an activity that most voters won’t do.”

Open primaries could be the answer in Nevada so that more people participate in the nomination process. But so far Nevada’s Legislature has not shown an appetite to make it happen. Lokken says non-partisan voters have made gains across the state.

Here in Washoe County though Republicans outnumber Democrats by about 4,000 voters.

Non-partisans rank third in terms of numbers in Washoe County.

